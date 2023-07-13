The Secure Cash and Transport Association Releases Preliminary Agenda for its 2023 Conference

The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) released its preliminary agenda for the 2023 SCTA Conference, taking place September 13-15 in Chicago. Alison Levine spotlights as the keynote speaker.

PURCELLVILLE, Va., July 13th, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) announces the preliminary agenda for its 2023 SCTA Conference on September 13-15 at the Swissotel Chicago. The annual event supports the association’s mission to protect, strengthen, and unite the cash-in-transit and cash-servicing industries.

The 2023 agenda features sessions covering critical issues impacting the cash industry and trends that will continue to shape the industry moving forward. Topics include:

Federal Reserve Cash Product Update

Just in Time vs. Just in Case – Resiliency vs. Efficiency

State of the CIT Industry

Cash Advisory Council Best Practices & Resiliency Panel

US Mint Update

All Things ATM

Increasing Crime Rate or Media Hype?

NACA Regulatory and Lobbying Update

Retail Perspective – Human Capital & Mental Health

Cannabis Impairment Testing

Culture vs. Strategy

Cyber Security/Cyber Threats: Is this our next pandemic?

Robbery Trends and Statistics

Alison Levine will deliver the keynote address at this year’s event. As a boundary-breaker, Levine knows what it’s like to survive (and thrive) in the world’s toughest environments. Levine will make a compelling case that the leadership principles applied in the world of extreme adventure also apply to today’s rigorously competitive business environments.

The SCTA also welcomes special guest, Admiral Eric T. Olson, U.S. Navy (Retired). Sometimes described as “the most important man you never heard of,” Olson is considered one of this century’s great military leaders and credited with developing the specialized forces that have accomplished some of the most notable military operations of the last decade, including the raid on Osama bin Laden. Admiral Eric Olson will address the topic of cyber security and cyber threats.

Find conference details, registration information, and association membership at https://scta.securetransportassociation.org.

About the Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA)

The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) is a non-profit association established in 2013 to represent the shared interests of professionals in ATM servicing, cash handling/processing, transportation, and safekeeping of cash and coin throughout North America. Industry groups represented by the association include armored operators, insurance providers, truck builders, financial institutions, ATM cash providers, coin wrappers, security surveys, compliance providers, retailers, and loss adjusters.

