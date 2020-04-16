The Sexiest Movies of All Time

The art of seduction is not unlike that of film. What is left to the imagination is often what viewers end up wanting to see the most. Whether it’s just out of frame or just out of touch, a healthy dose of yearning can edge us towards the gratifying moment of passion. Even just a tender close-up would otherwise be anti-climactic if not for its initial absence.

And, of course, as any good Foucault-reading sexpert will tell you: Even when sex is forced out of the picture, its very nature of being repressed often makes humans unable to stop thinking, talking, and joking about it.

Like any art form, movies are far from immune to humanity’s instinctual fascination with sex. Whether it’s in sophomoric explorations, gut-wrenching unspoken tensions, or the simple deed itself, sex and movies have been as entangled together as far back as the medium has existed. These are the best movies about lust, love, and everything in between.