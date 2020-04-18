The Shining (1980) 4.5/5 Popcorns. A masterpiece of modern horror. This is cl…

The Shining (1980)

🍿 4.5/5 Popcorns.

A masterpiece of modern horror.

This is classic horror movie! And even though the technology and effect were 1980s, I still got scared and fear out of its interesting horror story. This is because primarily the movie was based on a novel of the same title by known horror and supernatural fiction author Stephen King. And also because it was directed by renowned American director Stanley Kubrick – that even he deviated some of the story from novel’s original telling, it was still effective and worth to watch.

The musical scores used in the film contributed also to its success and cult following. It made The Shining more scarier that it doesn’t need jump scare scenes just to show it is a horror film. The sound will make up for its true horror theme! And lastly, the actors played in the film were notable but Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance brought up the film to be memorable! His psychotic, alcoholic and sanity deteriorating character will forever be known to us because of this film. The Shining is a psychological horror film about a family moving on an isolated hotel in Colorado to be its caretaker yet unknown to them is the horrific past of the hotel and its link to their son who possesses psychic abilities called The Shining.

