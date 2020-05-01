The Six Original ‘Avengers’ Will Play Board Games with a Fan Who Wins Chris Evans’ All-In Challenge Prize

The six stars of the Marvel movie The Avengers will be reuniting for a special cause!

Chris Evans just launched his All-In Challenge prize and he’s raffling off the chance to have a virtual hangout with him, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo.

The six actors portrayed the superheroes who originated the Avengers film franchise back in 2012. Since then, dozens of other superheroes have been added!

Chris joined Instagram to announce that he was accepting Chris Pratt‘s challenge. He then challenged Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Porter.

It takes just $10 to enter the raffle and whoever wins will get a 40-minute conference call with the six stars. You’ll get to play board games with them for 20 minutes and the other 20 minutes can be used as a private Q&A.

You can enter now at Fanatics.com!