The size and price of every iPhone ever released

On the heels of the unveiling of the new iPhone 13 models, we decided to take a look back at every iPhone ever. Dating back to the first model in 2007, Apple has released 33 versions of the iPhone.

Many were smaller than the giant iPhone 13 Pro Max. Some were bigger than the iPhone 13 mini. But, overall, they were a lot less expensive than the current models. Ah, the good ol’ days.

Every iPhone ever.

Credit: IAN MOORE / MASHABLE