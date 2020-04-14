The Songs & Performers List for Disney’s Singalong Special Is So, So Good!

The lineup for the Disney Family Singalong special is packed with so many amazing performers and songs that we’re not sure how it’s going to fit in a one-hour show!

ABC has announced the full lineup for the special and it’s going to be such an amazing show. You’re going to see artists like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, and more performing songs from The Lion King, Frozen, Hercules, and more.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting the special, which will air on ABC this Thursday night (April 16) at 8/7c.

All of the performers will be filming their segments at home. With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences, families, roommates and loved ones can follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

Click inside for the full list of songs and performers…

The television event will feature a vocal warm up by Kristin Chenoweth, a special introduction by Elle Fanning, and performances throughout the evening will include the following:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s ALADDIN

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

And an epic performance of “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and his friends from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and more including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Tik Tok Sensations Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.