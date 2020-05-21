The South Sydney Broncos? Walker ban opens door for Bennett’s fifth ex-Brisbane star

Tune into our new show Fox League Live on Channel 502 Monday to Thursday at 6.30pm and on Saturday at 3pm and Sunday at 5pm.

Troy Dargan is firming to make his debut for South Sydney, which would make him the fifth former Bronco to play for Wayne Bennett at the Rabbitohs.

The Sydney Morning Herald South Sydney are preparing to play Dargan if Cody Walker is sanctioned by the NRL over his role in a fight late last year.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership, returning Thursday 28th May. Watch every game Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

NRL: The North Queensland Cowboys were the next team to face Fletch and Hindy’s dreaded lie detector test, with Valentine Holmes clearly not well prepared.

Souths are hoping to know on Friday if Walker will miss any game time for karate kicking a man during the street fight in Casino.

The Rabbitohs will also learn if James Roberts can return to training or will have to isolate after leaving a rehabilitation facility on Thursday.

media_camera Troy Dargan during his Broncos days.

In a busy week the club will also learn if Wayne Bennett will be fined for not revealing any details about Walker’s Casino incident to the NRL and if Latrell Mitchell’s penalty for breaching social distancing laws will be changed.

MORE NRL NEWS

LIVE UPDATES: All of the latest news ahead of the season restart

FULL DRAW: Every game, every round and who YOUR team plays twice

DRAW ANALYSIS: Every club’s draw rated using stats, from toughest to easiest

THE BIG O: Olsen Filipaina, the garbo who made a wally out of the King

Any potential suspension for Walker allow Dargan, who was an Eels junior before moving to the Broncos and then following Bennett to South Sydney to debut for the club in Round 3.

While Walker was not charged by police and no formal complaint was lodged with Souths or the NRL, the video footage was still a bad look for the code.

LISTEN! ‘I was Driving A Death Machine’ on The Matty Johns Podcast

At home with the Johnses discuss if you were a Wizard of Oz character, Joey’s birthday, the best and worst of Cooper and the start of the NRL season!

ON YOUR PHONE? CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

As for Roberts, he is keen to play against the Roosters, but could be forced to isolate for 14 days after spending time outside the Souths bubble.

He sought professional help for depression and anxiety because he had struggled without the routine of rugby league during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Abdo said if Roberts’ return was delayed, it would be “purely based on protecting the health of James, the Rabbitohs squad and the broader community”.

Originally published as The South Sydney Broncos? Walker ban opens door for Bennett’s fifth ex-Brisbane star