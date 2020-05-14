The Summer Accessories Edit

Happy Thursday everyone! I hope your week is going well. Mine has definitely been a weird one as I have been feeling sick for most of it. Definitely not ideal considering everything else thats going on but hopefully it’ll pass very soon and I’ll be back to myself. One positive thing from being bed bound is that I’ve had some extra time to browse for today’s post. I know Summer 2020 is still a little up in the air but that’t not going to stop me from getting my wardrobe ready as I mentioned already. You know I’m a big accessories girl especially when it comes to shoes, bags & sunglasses so I thought I would round up some of my favourite Summer accessories online right now…

The first website I visited was Brown Thomas which is actually having a 30% off sale today – great timing! Some of the pieces in the sale include these gold hoop earrings, this YSL bag (perfect for Summer) & this Coach belt. That belt is so classic and something you could wear all year round! I also spotted these Prada sunglasses in the sale – my mom actually has these & loves them. And the last sale item I wanted to highlight are these Veja runners. I think white trainers are such a Summer wardrobe staple so now would be a great time to invest in a pair if you haven’t already. Some other pieces I spotted that are not on sale but are affordable include these H&M black sunglasses. They are a great dupe for my YSL pair that I’ve been wearing so much. And this Mango bag – I love the shape & colour! Lots of more good finds below…

I’d love to hear your favourites from the above and let me know if you get have any other good sale finds?

Chat soon & have a lovely weekend,

x Erika