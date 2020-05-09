The Terminator (1984) 4/5 Popcorns It has a very simple plot but it has an amo…

The Terminator (1984)

🍿 4/5 Popcorns

It has a very simple plot but it has an amount of suspense and action that makes it an unforgettable film and story by James Cameron. Having a story of futuristic concept about computers, robots and machines in a war takeover during that time is probably what sets it apart from other actions film. I think those kind of themes were not fully explored during that year – 1984 which made this film having an edge or ahead of its other same sci-fi genre of movies. I’m also amazed by the work of tricks and effects that were put into this film for I’ve seen it was flawless with minimal fakeness to it considering the year or era it was made – 80s.

The plot is interesting about robots which is highlighted by the suspenseful action chase and thrilling climax. Arnold Schwarzenneger is the icon of Terminator in this film. He personified the ideal cold and emotionless cyborg arsenal in film that up to this day remains a classic character of this sci-fi film.

