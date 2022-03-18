‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ trailer gives a romantic first look at Steven Moffat’s HBO drama

There have been several iterations of The Time Traveler’s Wife. First, the original novel by Audrey Niffenegger, followed by the 2009 movie starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. A stage musical based on Niffenegger’s book is set to premiere later in 2022. Before that, though, we’ll get to see the (literally) timeless story once more in an HBO Max series.

Rose Leslie and Theo James play Claire and Henry, a married couple dealing with one big problem: Henry is a time traveler. Worse, he can’t control his abilities, meaning that he’ll go back in time at the most unexpected moments. Every time he vanishes, Claire wonders when he’s gone. Every time he returns, the two of them have to make the most of every moment together, because they don’t know how much time they have left.

On this much-anticipated HBO drama series, Doctor Who and Sherlock executive producer Steven Moffat joins forces with director David Nutter, known for his work on Game of Thrones.

The Time Traveler’s Wife is streaming on HBO Max in May.