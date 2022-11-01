The top digital currency exchange in the BTMIN industry that is highly sought after by global capital

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BTMIN International Digital Asset Exchange has successfully raised its first round of financing and is rapidly growing globally.

BTMIN Global Exchange is a brand-new international digital asset exchange. BTMIN Global Exchange adheres to the original intention of solving the problems and pain points of existing exchanges, and builds an international station for the circulation of encrypted assets that integrates centralized and decentralized development, driving more stability and efficiency, safe and reliable blockchain transaction system.

BTMIN’s parent company is located in Singapore, and has participated in many projects in Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, etc., and has been deeply involved in securities brokerage, investment research, asset management, insurance business, financial technology and digital currency trading for many years, especially blockchain. It is unique in the field of technology and distributed finance, providing investors with a full range of asset management services.

The parent company of BTMIN is one of the earliest companies to study the application of blockchain technology in the financial field, and is far ahead in the field of distributed finance. The digital currency storage and exchange of its related projects can realize the unified management of multi-blockchain assets, one-stop management, decentralized services, multiple security guarantees, and multi-language support functions. The parent company of BTMIN has close cooperative relations with Bithumb, BitMEX, OKEX, DigiFinex, etc. It has been continuously investing in, supporting and incubating related projects in the cross-border payment field. In cooperation with IDG Capital, it has successfully implemented a number of payment-related projects. The company’s technical partners include: IBM Blockchain Research Center, Microsoft Blockchain Lab, Goldman Sachs Capital Blockchain Technology Application Department, JPMorgan Chase Blockchain Financial System, etc.

In the four years of development, BTMIN has risen rapidly, and has contract trading branches in more than 30 countries and regions around the world, as well as core offices in Los Angeles, Vienna, Tokyo, London, etc., providing encryption to more than 60 countries. Digital currency trading services and project investment incubation business, with more than 5 million individual users and more than 10,000 core institutional users, and is in a continuous growth trend.

With the success of the first round of financing, the globalization of BTMIN Global Exchange continues to expand, opening a new wave of globalization.

Company: BTMIN CRYPTO SERVICES LIMITED

Contact Person: David Vetter

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.btminbcge.com/

City: Singapore

Address: 12 Marina View, Singapore 018961

SOURCE BTMIN CRYPTO SERVICES LIMITED