The trailer for Netflix’s ‘MAID’ will pull your heartstrings: Watch

Inspired by Stephanie Land’s best-selling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, Netflix’s upcoming limited series MAID is the story of a mother trying to create a better life for her child. When Alex (Margaret Qualley) escapes an abusive relationship and takes her young daughter Maddy (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet) with her, she takes a job as a maid in order to avoid homelessness and provide for Maddy as best she can.

MAID also stars Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke, and Andie MacDowell.

MAID is on Netflix Oct. 1.