The Trailer Of The Netflix Original ‘Extraction’ Starring Chris Hemsworth Is Out

Sam Hargrave‘s movie Extraction‘s trailer is out and I cannot keep calm. The film stars the oh-so-hot Chris Hemsworth and many of our B-Town actors namely Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

The action-packed movie revolves around drug lords and weapon dealers. Chris Hemsworth is playing a mercenary called Tyler Rake. While we see a glimpse of Pankaj Tripathi in the trailer, Randeep Hooda is seen in an elaborate fight scene with Chris.

Watch the trailer here:

According to reports, Extraction was earlier titled Dhaka. The movie revolves around Tyler Rake — the character played by Chris Hemsworth — who is a bold, black market mercenary. He is on a journey to the most deadly extraction of his career as he is employed to rescue the abducted son of a jailed international crime lord. The film is majorly set in Dhaka, Bangladesh and has been extensively shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Few scenes have been filmed in Thailand as well. The film also stars David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper the chief of police in Hawkins in Netflix‘s Stranger Things.

The movie will also mark the Hollywood debut of Highway actor Randeep Hooda. A few days back, the very elated Randeep took to his Twitter to announce the news and shared the teaser of the film with his fans.

Chris Hemsworth had also shared a message for his Indian fans ahead of the release of his trailer.

Have a look:

A message to India from @ChrisHemsworth and also the easiest way to get lost in his eyes today. pic.twitter.com/Amh55F8xmm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 6, 2020

The movie is being produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo and slated to release on Netflix on April 24!