The ‘Trolls World Tour’ Soundtrack Is Full of Fun Songs – Stream Now!

Trolls World Tour is officially out and the soundtrack is the best thing to listen to right now!

The soundtrack was produced by star Justin Timberlake and Ludwig Göransson, and features the voice talents of Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson.Paak, SZA and many more.

“What’s beautiful about this movie and what we’re able to do with the music and where the world just is right now is everybody’s just listening to everything,” Justin shared in an interview with Apple Music.

He continued that he was “having a conversation with Anderson and we were talking about what is it, and that being the conversation right now. And we were like, I don’t know man, does it slap or does it not slap? That’s it. And that’s kind of what we tried to do with this soundtrack. If I was to ask you about your playlist in a day, it’s going to go from so many different styles to the other.”

Trolls World Tour is out on VOD and in select theaters on Friday, April 10.

Pick up the soundtrack on iTunes, and other digital retailers, now!