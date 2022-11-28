The Try Guys Announce Live Interactive Fan Event for Season Finale of Without A Recipe Powered by Kiswe

The social media stars will livestream season finale from the Try Kitchen on December 17

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Try Guys – Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger and Eugene Lee Lang, along with good buddy Kwesi James, will be LIVE on December 17th for the season finale of their most popular series, WITHOUT A RECIPE. During the unprecedented two hour live finale, fans will be able to vote on the winner in a celebration of, and for, their audience with the help of global interactive video technology company, Kiswe.

There will be five episodes leading up to Without A Recipe LIVE! during which The Try Guys will be making pop tarts, hamburgers, tacos, boba, and illusion cakes all leading up to the livestreamed season finale: churros. Season favorites Rosanna Pansino and Jonny Cakes will judge the final episode.

To ensure every fan can experience Without A Recipe LIVE! from the Try Kitchen, Kiswe will power and broadcast the Try Guys special livestream event. Using the multicam feature and award-winning technology, audiences can choose between a director’s cut or can focus on their favorite Try Guy as they compete in the challenge. During the live finale, fans will be able to vote on the winner!

The Try Guys, who recently wrapped season 1 of their Food Network series No-Recipe Road Trip are known for a wide range of shows, Without A Recipe being the most popular.

Tickets to the livestream are on sale starting at $19.99 at https://tryguys.kiswe.com/.

About The Try Guys

The Try Guys comedy trio has garnered over four billion video views with their wide range of shows, none more popular than Without a Recipe, an award-winning comedy baking series. They are the founders of the independent production company 2nd Try, authors of the New York Times-bestselling book The Hidden Power of F*cking Up, and data-driven video producers who have cracked the science of making uplifting viral entertainment for the digital landscape. They made their feature film debut with the documentary Behind the Try which premiered as number one on iTunes.

About Kiswe

Kiswe is the interactive video company that transforms live streamed events into immersive and socially connected experiences, reliably, at scale. With its award-winning cloud video technology, Kiswe has delivered the world’s largest digital pay-per-view events and serves the top sports, media, and entertainment companies with its production, content distribution, fan engagement, and audience data solutions. Kiswe is headquartered in New Jersey, USA and has offices in New York, Seoul and Hasselt. Learn more at http://www.kiswe.com.

