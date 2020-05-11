‘The Twilight Zone’ Season Two Gets Eerie New Trailer & Premiere Date – Watch It Here!

The first trailer for the upcoming season of The Twilight Zone is here.

Jordan Peele is once again the host for the second season, which “Escape” is the theme.

The anthology series brings modern day audiences new stories that explore the human condition and holding a lens up to the culture of our times.

Billy Porter, Christopher Meloni, Jenna Elfman, Jurnee Smollett, Morena Baccarin, Joel McHale, and many more star in the new episodes.

The Twilight Zone is set to premiere on June 25 on CBS All Access.

Check out the trailer below!