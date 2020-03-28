The U.S.’s Slow Start to Coronavirus Testing: A Timeline

Dec. 31

The World Health Organization says that Chinese health officials in Wuhan revealed a “cluster of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause.”

Jan. 8

The C.D.C. confirms the first travel-related case of coronavirus in the United States: a man in Washington State.

Jan. 24

The C.D.C. says that it has developed a sophisticated diagnostic test and has sought F.D.A. permission to send it to public labs around the country.

Jan. 29

The White House announces a coronavirus task force led by the health secretary, Alex M. Azar II. President Trump attends the group’s first meeting and tweets that the experts “are on top of it.”