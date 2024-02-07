The UK is outpacing the US for AI hiring

A new report finds that the UK has been growing its AI job market faster than the US over the last five years.

Analysing job listings data, the report by AIPRM found that – between 2017 and 2022 – the average yearly growth rate for AI hiring was 1.2% in the US. This compares to 1.22% in the UK over the same period.

The UK’s strong performance means it outpaced other major economies like India (1.19% growth), Canada (1.26%), and Brazil (1.21%).

“Despite consistent expansion of the AI job market in America, the pace of growth lagged slightly behind other countries like Britain,” said John Smith, lead author of the report.

As well as analysing hiring trends, the report also identified the highest paying and most in-demand AI jobs in the US. The top position goes to Director of Data Science, with an average salary of £200,263.

AI Architects take second place, earning approximately £197,431 per year on average. The technical skills required for this role include architecture, AWS, business intelligence, and DataOps.

Various other roles in data science and machine learning all boast median average salaries exceeding £150,000.

California was also highlighted as a major AI hub, accounting for over a quarter (27%) of listings across the whole US. This is more than double the next highest state, New York, at 13%.

Discussing what’s driving the promising growth forecasts, Smith said: “Rapid advances in AI technology have unlocked exciting new capabilities for businesses across many sectors. As companies look to capitalise on areas like computer vision and natural language processing, we can expect demand for skilled AI workers to keep accelerating.”

However, he also warned of potential headwinds due to growing debate around AI regulation.

“Policymakers still need to strike the right balance between innovation and ethics. Getting this right will help the AI job market continue thriving.” concludes Smith.

The full statistics can be found here.

(Photo by the blowup on Unsplash)

