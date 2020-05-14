The Ultimate Homemade Steak Seasoning | Julie Blanner

This recipe is the best steak seasoning blend ever! Bring out the best flavors in your favorite steak cut and take your cooking to the next level with this easy recipe. Made with simple ingredients and pulled together in just minutes, this recipe can be used as a steak rub or in a marinade.

With warmer weather here to stay, (hopefully!) now is a great time to grill up some steak! Either using your stovetop or outdoor grill, I’ve created several amazing steak recipes that are sure winners!

Our family loves these Carne Asada tacos and this amazing steak marinade!

This steak seasoning blend makes an incredible steak rub or easy and flavorful marinade. It’s made from pantry staples in minutes.

It seeps into the meat offering amazing flavor and provides added crusty texture to the exterior of the meat. One bite and you’ll be hooked! A secret ingredient takes it over the top and makes it stand above the rest.

It’s perfect to store in your pantry, especially during the grilling months! So you’re always prepared for a quick and delicious dinner. Homemade spices also make a beautiful gift. Pair it with an apron and grilling utensils in a gift basket for a welcome or shower gift or during the holidays.

Whether you’re baking, grilling or cooking your steak on the stovetop this homemade steak seasoning adds immense flavor.

Why You’ll Love It

This steak seasoning blend is so easy to have on hand! I have grown to love making my own spice blends because we have total control over the ingredients.

No weird fillers or an over-abundance of sodium in store bought seasoning packets! Homemade seasoning blends are where it’s at.

It’s vibrant, colorful and full of incredibly fragrant spices. I know you’re going to love it!

Steak Seasoning Ingredients

Smoked Paprika – I love the added flavor of smoked paprika, but you can use regular paprika if you prefer.

– I love the added flavor of smoked paprika, but you can use regular paprika if you prefer. Salt – Eliminate the salt if you’d rather add a little salted butter or a crack of sea salt to your steak as you cook!

– Eliminate the salt if you’d rather add a little salted butter or a crack of sea salt to your steak as you cook! Black Pepper

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

Dill Weed

Red Pepper Flakes

Brown Sugar

Variations

Make it Low Carb or Keto – Omit the brown sugar if you’re keeping things low carb or keto.

– Omit the brown sugar if you’re keeping things low carb or keto. Make it Low Sodium – Simply eliminate salt.

– Simply eliminate salt. Reduce the Spice – Afraid it’s too spicy? I promise it’s not- but if you’d like, feel free to leave the red pepper flakes out.

– Afraid it’s too spicy? I promise it’s not- but if you’d like, feel free to leave the red pepper flakes out. Vary the Spices – I’m confident you’ll agree that this is the best steak seasoning, but the perk of blending your own is that you can have fun with it! Options include Ancho Chile Pepper, Thyme, Ground Mustard, Cumin, Cayenne

Kitchen Tools

Small Bowl

Spatula or Spoon for mixing

Measuring Spoons

Storage Containers (with airtight lids )

How to Make Steak Seasoning

Measure Combine – Combine all ingredients together with a spoon or a good shake in a jar sealed tight. Store! Scoop into storage jars. Label and date.

How to Use Steak Seasoning

I like to start with a 3/4 teaspoon of seasoning per pound of meat.

Rub – This seasoning makes a great dry rub. Sprinkle each side of your meat evenly with seasoning, and gentle rub in the seasoning to completely coat all of your meat.

– This seasoning makes a great dry rub. Sprinkle each side of your meat evenly with seasoning, and gentle rub in the seasoning to completely coat all of your meat. Marinade – Making a marinade is another great way to incorporate this spice blend. Mix with olive oil and marinate in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.

Pro Tip: After cooking steak, add a bit of butter, salt, and pepper into your skillet and sauté garlic and onions!

How to Store Steak Seasoning Blend

I store all my spices in airtight containers, preferably labeled, in a cool dark place. No need to refrigerate! Your pantry or cupboard are perfect storage spots.

