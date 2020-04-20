The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide • The Blonde Abroad
While this year might not be the Mother’s Day where you can take your mama out to brunch…you can still shower her with goodies and let her know just how much she is loved.
To make things a breeze for you, I’ve done the hard work for you and crawled the internet for all the delights…someone had to do it, right? 😉
I know I would personally love to receive any one of these things (and so would my mom!).
My suggestion for those wanting to put a creative spin on their gift this year? Create your mama a bespoke Mother’s Day crate or bag with all the things she loves!
Picture this: A lovely woven market bag like the one above overflowing with all of her favorites: beautiful blooms, candles (does she prefer sweet and floral or fresh and crisp?), a dazzling pair of earrings, a snuggly blanket, a new mug, and the fixings for a spa day at home.
You can completely personalize the “gift bag” with her favorite hues, too!
Are you ready to shower your mama with all sorts of love? Let’s dive into the ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide!
Gems & Jewels
I adore gems and jewels and have been known to stack bracelets and earrings galore. Here are some of my personal faves that your mama might just fancy!
How cute are these necklaces from Made by Mary? You can order customized pieces, too!
Mugs + At-Home Coffee Delights
Does your mom love cappuccinos or lattés? Gift her all the goodies to create her own at home!
Mother Like No Other Mug — find it here!
Almond Cow “Milk” Maker
I purchased my Almond Cow last year to cut down on waste in my house (all that waste and plastic used in milk packaging)—and it’s been a huge saving grace during this time—but it’s a fantastic product for those that are into alternative milks.
You can use any nut, seed, or grain to make homemade plant-based milk — it makes 5-6 cups of fresh milk at the touch of a button and with no icky preservatives, chemicals or waste!
Crafty + Creative
Does your mama love to get creative and diving into new projects? Here are a few ideas of things she can do at home:
In the Kitchen
I just got this and made cornbread—and it turned out so cute!!
Want to complete the look? Snag these Honey Bee Cookie Stamps for her, too!
- Silpat Silicone Perfect Macaron Mat – Shop Here
Bring a bit of French flair to the kitchen with this macaron baking sheet.
A cute apron can go a long way. Here are a few of my faves:
Beauty
Bring the spa to your home with all these luxurious items for a relaxing wellness-focused day at home!
I swear by these foot peel masks. Definitely read the directions and prepare for baby-soft feel in a matter of days. Bonus points if you get a kit for yourself and watch the progression of the foot peeling with your mom!
Home Décor
Find this gilded frame here!
Dig this rainbow macramé piece?
Accessories + Other Goodies
Camera Bag
Crossbody Camera Purse
This camera bag is from my go-to bag brand. This high-quality crossbody is the perfect size for your camera, lens and other essentials you need for a day of exploring. Practical, durable AND stylish, just how it should be.
Comfy Sneakers
Allbirds Runners
These have become my new favorite sneakers! The Wool Runners are made from superfine merino wool, so they are soft, itch-free, durable and water-resistant on the outside, and comfortable all over (you don’t even need to wear socks). They also have Tree Runners that are more lightweight and “breezier” compared to the warmer wool.
Comfortable Leggings
Made from Recycled Plastic
These are high-rise, flattering, compression leggings. The Hi Rise Full Length Pant is supportive and made from a breathable fabric with a four-way stretch. Girlfriend Collective focuses on humane manufacturing, meticulous design, and sustainable materials. Made using recycled water bottles – 79% RPET and 21% spandex!