The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide • The Blonde Abroad

While this year might not be the Mother’s Day where you can take your mama out to brunch…you can still shower her with goodies and let her know just how much she is loved.

To make things a breeze for you, I’ve done the hard work for you and crawled the internet for all the delights…someone had to do it, right? 😉

I know I would personally love to receive any one of these things (and so would my mom!).

My suggestion for those wanting to put a creative spin on their gift this year? Create your mama a bespoke Mother’s Day crate or bag with all the things she loves!

Picture this: A lovely woven market bag like the one above overflowing with all of her favorites: beautiful blooms, candles (does she prefer sweet and floral or fresh and crisp?), a dazzling pair of earrings, a snuggly blanket, a new mug, and the fixings for a spa day at home.

You can completely personalize the “gift bag” with her favorite hues, too!

Are you ready to shower your mama with all sorts of love? Let’s dive into the ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide!