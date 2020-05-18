“The Umbrella Academy” Is Officially Coming Back With Season 2 This Summer — Here’s What You Need To Know
“I think we’re alone now…”
After more than a year of waiting, The Umbrella Academy Season 2 officially has a release date!
This morning, Netflix announced that the series will return on July 31 with 10 episodes.
Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min — aka all seven of the Hargreeves children — helped break the news by dancing to “I Think We’re Alone Now.”
If you remember, one of the best scenes from Season 1 featured Luther, Allison, Diego, Klaus, and Vanya dancing, in their respective rooms, to this song.
Honestly, I’ve missed them so much and I am absolutely obsessed with their little dance routines.
Season 2 will no doubt see the Hargreeves dealing with even more trouble considering Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger, with the team failing to stop the apocalypse and seemingly traveling back in time.
Alongside the returning cast, Ritu Arya, Marin Ireland, and Yusuf Gatewood have all joined for Season 2, and I am so excited to see how they fit into this world.
Also, the first episode of Season 2 is called “Right Back Where We Started.”
Basically, I am so excited we have The Umbrella Academy to look forward to this summer, and I can’t wait to see what happens next.
