The University of California has voted to phase out controversial ACT and SAT requirements across all ten campuses.

It comes amid claims the tests put low-income, black and Hispanic students at a disadvantage.

The California system, whose marquee schools include the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of California, Berkeley, will no longer require SAT and ACT test results for in-state freshmen applicants.

The system’s Board of Regents on Thursday voted to suspend the tests for five years.

Under the new plan, in-state students will still be able to submit SAT and ACT scores for 2021 and 2022 if they wish, although those who don’t will not be penalized.

The new policy also drops essay and writing tests.

Meanwhile, the University of California will look into whether it’s feasible to create its own admissions test, possibly in collaboration with other California schools.

If a test can’t be created by 2025, the university will waive the standardized testing requirement altogether.

Critics of the ACT and SAT tests have argued that they contain an inherent bias that puts privileged children at an unfair advantage.

Senior vice president at the American Council on Education, Terry W. Hartle, believes other universities nationwide could be influenced by the University of California system.

‘The University of California is one of the best institutions in the world, so whatever decision they make will be extraordinarily influential,’ he told the New York Times.

‘Whatever U.C. does will have ripple effects across American higher education, particularly at leading public universities.’

