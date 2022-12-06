The Urban Mining Market to Record Revenue of USD 38 Billion by 2027. A Growth Opportunity of USD 20 Billion in the Next 6 Years – Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to Arizton’s latest research report, the urban mining market will grow at a CAGR of 13% during 2021-2027. The urban mining market is driven by rising demand for sustainable development, awareness of recycling and urban mining, and the impact of depleting natural resources. The power generation industry is engaging in sustainable development by using renewable energy. For the generation and transmission of power, different circuit panels are needed by solar panels, wind turbines, and hydroelectric turbines. After being discarded, these electric panels are recycled, and precious metals like gold, silver, copper, and palladium are refined and used to make new electric panels. The urban mining market will expand significantly during the forecast period thanks to these features, which encourage sustainable growth.
Urban Mining Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 38 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 18.18 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
13 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segments
|
Waste Type, Commodity Type, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World
|
Key Leading Countries
|
The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, The US, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Turkey, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia
|
Key Players
|
Umicore, Johnson Matthey, Materion Corporation, Boliden Group, Sims Limited, AET Environmental, All Green Recycling, Apex Environmental Services Inc., Arch Enterprises, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Dowa Eco-System, Ltd., ECR World, EnviroMetal Technologies Inc., Gannon & Scott, Heraeus Holding, HOBI International, Inc., M&K Recovery Group, Suez Group, Veolia, and WM Intellectual Property Holding, L.L.C.
|
Page Number
|
214
|
Customization Request
|
Over the past few decades, the industrial sector has been a major contributor to carbon emissions. Traditional mining activities and industrial development have contributed significantly to this carbon emission. Industries such as automotive and transportation are the major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.
The landfill also contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions as methane and CO2 are emitted from landfills due to acidic reactions. Methane emissions in landfills may lead to fire accidents, resulting in more greenhouse gas emissions into the environment. Therefore, recycling this landfill waste and its management is crucial to reduce the carbon footprint, further boosting the urban mining market growth.
Why Should You Buy this Research Report?
- The report provides detailed information about market size & CAGR of urban mining market during 2022-2027
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.
Europe Will be the Largest Urban Mining Market During the Forecast Period
Europe is home to many developed countries, such as Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. The governments of these developed countries have introduced policies that will attract and encourage investments to promote urban mining and recycling processes. Additionally, these governments have provided incentives and subsidies through a variety of monetary and fiscal policies.
Europe is one of the largest markets for urban mining as e-waste and construction & demolition waste recycling in the region is increasing significantly due to stringent environmental regulations, government subsidies, and continuous innovation, thus leading to rapid industrial development, growing population, increased disposable income of people and increased use of electrical and electronic devices. In addition, the low cost of metal and mineral extraction and the availability of advanced technology for recycling in the region have fueled the demand for urban mining in Europe. Therefore, Europe is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.
Key Vendors
- Umicore
- Johnson Matthey
- Materion Corporation
- Boliden Group
- Sims Limited
- AET Environmental
- All Green Recycling
- Apex Environmental Services Inc.
- Arch Enterprises, Inc.
- Clean Harbors, Inc.
- Dowa Eco-System, Ltd.
- ECR World
- EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.
- Gannon & Scott
- Heraeus Holding
- HOBI International, Inc.
- M&K Recovery Group
- Suez Group
- Veolia
- WM Intellectual Property Holding, L.L.C.
The report also includes market size, growth forecast, and trends analysis on the following segments:
Waste Type
- Electronics & Electrical Waste
- Construction & Demolition Waste
- Others
Commodity Type
- Precious Metals
- Non-Precious Metals
- Other Commodities
Geography
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- North America
- US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of the World
- Turkey
- Mexico
- Saudi Arabia
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 MARKET SYNOPSIS
6.1.1 DRIVERS
6.1.2 OPPORTUNITIES
6.1.3 CHALLENGES
6.2 SEGMENT REVIEW
6.2.1 WASTE TYPE
6.2.2 COMMODITY TYPE
6.3 GEOGRAPHY
6.4 COMPANY AND STRATEGIES
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.2.1 WASTE COLLECTORS
8.2.2 WASTE SEPARATORS
8.2.3 WASTE RECYCLERS & METAL REFINING SERVICE PROVIDERS
8.2.4 END-USERS
8.3 MACRO ECONOMIC FACTORS
8.3.1 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
8.3.2 AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY
8.3.3 ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 AWARENESS OF RECYCLING & URBAN MINING
9.2 GROWING DEMAND FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
9.3 DEPLETING NATURAL RESOURCES
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS
10.1.1 POLICIES AND REGULATIONS IN THE US
10.1.2 POLICIES AND REGULATIONS IN EUROPE
10.2 RECOVERY OF INDUSTRIAL METAL RESOURCES
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 LACK OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE
11.2 UNORGANIZED AND UNAUTHORIZED LANDFILL SITES IN EMERGING ECONOMIES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 WASTE TYPE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 ELECTRONIC & ELECTRICAL WASTE
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 CONSTRUCTION & DEMOLITION WASTE
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 OTHERS
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 COMMODITY TYPE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 PRECIOUS METALS
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 NON-PRECIOUS METALS
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 OTHER COMMODITIES
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 GEOGRAPHY
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
16 EUROPE
16.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3 WASTE TYPE
16.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4 COMMODITY TYPE
16.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5 KEY COUNTRIES
16.6 UK
16.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.7 GERMANY
16.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.8 FRANCE
16.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.9 RUSSIA
16.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.10 ITALY
16.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 NORTH AMERICA
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3 WASTE TYPE
17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 COMMODITY TYPE
17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 KEY COUNTRIES
17.6 US
17.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7 CANADA
17.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 APAC
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 WASTE TYPE
18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 COMMODITY TYPE
18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 KEY COUNTRIES
18.6 CHINA
18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7 JAPAN
18.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.8 SOUTH KOREA
18.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.9 INDIA
18.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 REST OF THE WORLD
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 WASTE TYPE
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 COMMODITY TYPE
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 KEY COUNTRIES
19.6 TURKEY
19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7 MEXICO
19.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.8 SAUDI ARABIA
19.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
20.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
21 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
21.1 UMICORE
21.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.1.2 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
21.1.3 PRODUCT AND SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES
21.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS
21.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
21.2 JOHNSON MATTHEY
21.3 MATERION CORPORATION
21.4 BOLIDEN GROUP
21.5 SIMS LIMITED
22 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
22.1 AET ENVIRONMENTAL
22.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
22.1.2 PRODUCT AND SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.3 APEX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC.
22.4 ARCH ENTERPRISES, INC.
22.5 CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
22.6 DOWA ECO-SYSTEM CO., LTD.
22.7 ECR WORLD INC.
22.8 ENVIROMETAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
22.9 GANNON & SCOTT
22.10 HERAEUS HOLDING
22.10.3 PRODUCT AND SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.11 HOBI INTERNATIONAL, INC.
22.12 M&K RECOVERY GROUP
22.13 SUEZ
22.14 VEOLIA
22.15 WM INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS, L.L.C.
23 REPORT SUMMARY
23.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
23.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
24 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
24.1 MARKET BY WASTE TYPE
24.1.1 ELECTRONICS & ELECTRICAL WASTE (E-WASTE)
24.1.2 CONSTRUCTION & DEMOLITION WASTE (C&D WASTE)
24.1.3 OTHERS
24.2 MARKET BY COMMODITY TYPE
24.2.1 PRECIOUS METALS
24.2.2 NON-PRECIOUS METALS
24.2.3 OTHER COMMODITIES
24.3 EUROPE
24.3.1 WASTE TYPE
24.3.2 COMMODITY TYPE
24.4 NORTH AMERICA
24.4.1 WASTE TYPE
24.4.2 COMMODITY TYPE
24.5 APAC
24.5.1 WASTE TYPE
24.5.2 COMMODITY TYPE
24.6 REST OF THE WORLD
24.6.1 WASTE TYPE
24.6.2 COMMODITY TYPE
25 APPENDIX
25.1 ABBREVIATIONS
