The US government is suing Google – again

Google keeps, on average, 30 cents for every dollar that passes through its ad tools

Google is facing a new antitrust lawsuit from the US Department of Justice that alleges the Silicon Valley company has raised costs for internet users by aiming to monopolise the digital advertising technology industry.

“This case is super important because advertising is the currency of the internet, and will determine the digital economy’s future trajectories,” says Elettra Bietti at New York University.

The Department of Justice lawsuit alleges that Google has engaged in “anticompetitive conduct” …