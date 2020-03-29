The Vintage 2020 Cafe EV Bicycle: Social Distancing With Style





Vintage Electric Bikes

Vintage electric bikes were developed for multiple reasons — the thrill of the ride, helping save gas and carbon emissions from automobiles, getting great exercise, and essentially helping the planet.

Vintage is a transportation company established in 2013 in Santa Clara, California, that engineered and designed its first electric bikes with a vintage aesthetic and world-class engineering. Today, Vintage’s electric-bike engineering has evolved to include a variety of models, from a powerful commuter bike to a rugged off-roader, all integrating the brand’s design ethos. All of the models are engineered for speed, and outperform other electric bikes on the market. They use lithium-ion batteries paired with direct drive rear hub motors.

Social Distancing made easy with the Vintage Cafe Electric Bike

But during this time when social distancing and personal separation strategies have become so needful, Vintage is launching a new special edition 2020 Cafe bike with up to a 60-mile range, allowing riders to experience exceptional outdoor rides while also exercising safe and now needful social distancing.

The new 28 mph Cafe series also features increased storage capacity with new Suffolk pannier bags, designed to help riders comfortably stow and transport essential travel items for short or longer bike trips.

“As people continue to exercise caution in their daily lives for public safety, we want to remind everyone that Vintage as a brand was built on the idea that riders may use our bikes to improve their lives by forgoing conventional transportation,” Andrew Davidge, Founder of Vintage says. “Regardless of whether someone takes one of our bikes or not, riding instead of taking a car for essential errands is helpful on so many levels: being outside in a safe way, and getting fresh air and exercise while saving gas, all helps people and our planet. And, transporting groceries on the ride back is easier with Vintage’s powerful pedal-assist technology.”

Vintage Cafe Electric Bike, Bronze

Further, the 2020 Vintage Cafe bike allows riders to explore the road conveniently as a powerful EV machine is capable of speeds up to 28 mph. The bike also doubles as a pedal bicycle. With five power levels of pedal assist, riders can choose the power they prefer with the push of a button. So, the rider can pedal the Cafe like an ordinary bicycle for more exercise, or engage the battery at anytime to experience Vintage’s powerful EV propulsion.

Vintage 2020 Cafe Electric Bike, Red

The new 2020 Cafe also features more storage capacity with a pair of pannier bags. Made from waterproof, bluesign® material, these Suffolk roll-top panniers include a convenient large outer pocket and additional four-way stretch side pockets to secure groceries or any other essential items, ensuring that riders will be able to pack plenty while running any essential errands. Woven with nylon and cotton blended fabric, the large durable bags weigh 2 pounds for an easy start to any ride while the powerful new 2020 Cafe bike battery allows for easy, convenient and most importantly, safe travels, both away from and returning home.

For more information on the $4,145.00 Cafe special edition with pannier bags from or other Vintage models, please visit www.vintageelectricbikes.com.

