The Voice 2020 contestants are revealed – including a drag queen and TikTok star

The Voice Australia welcomes contestants from all walks of life.

And the 2020 season will be no different, with a variety of wannabe stars taking their chances in front of the four celebrity coaches in the blind auditions.

The season nine blinds, which start this Sunday, are set to be bigger than ever before with the incredible lineup announced so far.

In the spotlight: The Voice Australia contestants have been revealed. Pictured: Janie Gordon

Chris Sebastian

Chris is set to prove that his brother Guy Sebastian – one of the judges on The Voice – isn’t the only talented singer in the family.

Chris has spent years touring as part of the stage crew for Australian duo Peking Duk, as well as releasing his own music.

Chris and his wife, Natasha, also recently welcomed a daughter named Ava Willow.

Talent runs in the family: Chris is set to prove that his brother Guy Sebastian – one of the judges on The Voice – isn’t the only talented singer in the family

Sebastian Coe

Teenager Sebastian Coe has shot to fame on the popular social media app TikTok, amassing 79,400 followers and millions of likes.

His fanbase, known as the Coeinators, will be cheering him on during the blind auditions.

It won’t be his first time on The Voice stage, having previously appeared as a contestant on The Voice Kids.

Popular: Teenager Sebastian Coe has shot to fame on the popular social media app TikTok, amassing 79,400 followers and millions of likes

Josh Pywell

Sydney-based Josh Pywell also has a taste of TikTok success, in addition to working as a tradie by day.

Dubbing himself the ‘singing tradie’, Josh keeps on his hi-vis workwear as he belts out country hits on the social media app.

‘The singing tradie’: Sydney-based Josh Pywell also has a taste of TikTok success, in addition to working as a tradie by day

Jimi The Kween

Drag queen Jimi The Kween is used to to all eyes being on them, regularly performing at the Poof Doof in Melbourne.

But even without their blonde wig and glittering makeup, Jimi seems to have a soulful voice, showcasing their vocal chords with Alicia Keys hits on Instagram.

You better work! Drag queen Jimi The Kween is used to to all eyes being on them, regularly performing at the Poof Doof in Melbourne

Janie Gordon

She’s one of the few singers already featured in The Voice promos, so Janie Gordon is set to go far in the competition.

Janie has already started her music career, having performed at festivals like Ocean Sounds in Victoria.

Singer-songwriter: Janie Gordon has already started her music career, having performed at festivals like Ocean Sounds in Victoria

Stellar Perry

It’s not hard to see Stellar Perry draws her inspirations from David Bowie, The Cure and Lady Gaga.

The Melbourne-based electronic dance pop artist stands out from the crowd with bold and colourful makeup and a dramatic ‘bowl mullet’ haircut.

During the blind auditions, Stellar is sure to stun the judges with her sombre, deep vocals, which sound reminiscent to Lady Gaga’s slower hits.

Stand-out: It’s not hard to see Stellar Perry draws her inspirations from David Bowie, The Cure and Lady Gaga

Ella Monnery

Ella Monnery is another contestant with a few notches already on her belt.

She currently works as a cruise ship guest entertainer and has performed at venues across New Zealand.

Skilled: Ella Monnery currently works as a cruise ship guest entertainer

Stephanie Cole

She’s been showing off her vocal chops on YouTube over the past year.

With a musical theatre background and an impressive vocal range to boot, Stephanie Cole is sure to wow the judges.

Ready to be a star: With a musical theatre background and an impressive vocal range to boot, Stephanie Cole is sure to wow the judges

Adam Ludewig

Adam ‘The Mullet’ Ludewig prides himself on his signature hairdo.

But the judges will only be focusing on his incredible voice during the blind auditions.

Bold: Adam ‘The Mullet’ Ludewig prides himself on his signature hairdo, but the judges won’t be distracted by anything but his incredible voice during the blind auditions

Masha Mnjoyan

Masha Mnjoyan has been featured in the The Voice promotional trailers, belting out All By Myself by Celine Dion.

Charlie McFarlane

Having previously starred in a One Direction tribute band, Charlie McFarlane is ready for the spotlight.

Moving forward: Having previously featured in a One Direction tribute band, Charlie McFarlane is ready for the spotlight

Timothy James Bowen

Timothy James Bowen’s heartfelt audition is sure to tug at heartstrings, including the judges’.

When he’s not on The Voice stage, Timothy has been performing daily ‘songs in isolation’ sessions on Instagram for the past month.

Incredible: Timothy James Bowen’s heartfelt audition is sure to tug at heartstrings, including the judges

Despina Savva

One of the youngest competitors this year, 14-year-old Despina Savva is just starting off her career.

The aspiring YouTuber recently told Australia to ‘get ready’ when telling fans she had auditioned for the show.

‘Get ready’: One of the youngest competitors this year, 14-year-old Despina Savva is just starting off her career

Luke Biscan

‘After a failed career as an Instagram influencer, I’m exited to announce a new adventure,’ Luke Biscan recently joked on Instagram while revealing he’d auditioned for The Voice.

The UK-born singer-songwriter has been thriving in the local Geelong music scene, but he’s now aiming for the big time on The Voice.

Jokester: ‘After a failed career as an Instagram influencer/male model, I’m exited to announce a new adventure,’ Luke Biscan said as he revealed he had auditioned

Olivia Kelly

Despite only graduating from high school last year, Olivia Kelly has built a name for herself as a successful model in Tasmania.

She’s one of the few confirmed contestants who doesn’t regularly share singing videos on Instagram, so her performance on The Voice will be a complete surprise.