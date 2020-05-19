‘The Voice’ final five compete: A show fit for a Prince

The final five competed — from home — this Monday to win The Voice Season 18, and really, any of them could take the title when Carson Daly announces the winner on Tuesday. Some viewers may gravitate towards the artistry of subtle singer-songwriters like Team Legend’s CammWess, Team Kelly’s Micah Iverson, or Team Nick’s Thunderstorm Artis; others may prefer the dynamite-diva stylings of flawless Team Blake powerhouse Toneisha Harris. Actually, it’s highly likely that Team Blake’s pastor/everyman/father of eight Todd Tilghman will prevail, as he smartly played right to his base this Monday, performing a MercyMe hit in his empty small-town church. Last week, Todd admitted that he’d already stocked his home with confetti for this week’s quarantined finale, and he has reason to be cocky — but anything could happen.

But no matter who wins, CammWess has sort of won already, because he can always boast that he was the first contestant in The Voice U.S. history ever granted permission to sing Prince’s most iconic song, “Purple Rain” — after his coach, John Legend, personally vouched for him to Prince’s estate. (Side note: Micah also became the first Voice U.S. contestant to receive clearance to sing Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars” — which was cool too, though somewhat less historic.)

CammWess covers “Purple Rain” on ‘The Voice.’ (Photo: NBC) More

So, did CammWess do Prince (and John) proud? Does anyone other than Todd have a shot at winning this thing? Let’s assess the night’s 10 performances — each contestant doing a cover and an original (the latter with crossover-series assistance from Songland judges Shane McAnally and Ryan Tedder) — before I make my final prediction.

CammWess (Team Legend)

For his Prince cover, CammWess took the “Purple” theme to heart, with purple smoke, purple neon Spencer Gifts lightsabers, and a sparkly purple Zara blazer. All purple everything! This was, of course, a massive improvement over past at-home Voice performances whose lo-res effects resembled a Flying Toasters screensaver. I wouldn’t say this was a massive improvement over how CammWess typically performs, however, since I prefer his more solemn singer-songwriter side. But doing any Prince song is a challenge (it’s impossible to live up to Prince, really), and CammWess handled it well. Kelly Clarkson called him “gifted,” Prince fanatic Nick Jonas told him he did the song justice, and John said with a grin, “I knew Cam wouldn’t let me down.”

CammWess’s self-penned, Tedder-coached original, “Save It for Tomorrow,” was actually fantastic. It sounded like John could have written it — or recorded it! It was honeybutter-smooooooth and serenely sexy. Maybe CammWess should have auditioned for Songland instead. “I hear it on the radio right now. … It feels like he’s ready to be an artist and make music that the whole world should be listening to,” raved John.

Todd Tilghman (Team Blake)

Todd didn’t take a big chance doing CCM superstars MercyMe’s “I Can Only Imagine,” but playing it safe has taken him pretty far, so there was no reason to shake things up now. This was a pleasant, solid vocal, but certainly not as exciting as most (or, really, any) of night’s other performances. But his coach, Blake Shelton, gave the hard sell to Amurica anyway, calling Todd a “man of God” and declaring: “Todd’s really what this show is all about. He’s never sang outside of church before. He lives in a small town. He has eight kids. The world should know about these artists.” John called this “a wonderful performance,” and Kelly sobbed into her ever-present wine glass and called Todd “special.”

Todd’s original single, “Long Way Home,” was super-meta, as it was penned by Ryan Innes, a contestant from The Voice Season 4 who had submitted the very same song on the Season 2 premiere of this year’s Songland. “Long Way Home” was rejected by that Songland episode’s guests, Lady Antebellum, but will the third time be the charm for Ryan? Perhaps, with Todd in his corner. It’s a good tune, and Todd did a good job with it. “I have always kind of been torn on how I feel about this ‘original song’ part of The Voice, but you have something that is so unique about you, that you can take an original song and breathe so much life into it that it just feels familiar. That’s your gift, man,” said Blake.

Story continues