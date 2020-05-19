‘The Voice’ Finale Part 1 Recap: The Top 5 Perform For America’s Votes 1 Last Time

Five artists remain on season 18 of ‘The Voice,’ and they each get to perform twice in hopes of earning the majority of America’s votes during part one of the finale on May 18.

It’s finale night on season 18 of The Voice! With five artists left in the competition, each of the four coaches has at least one singer remaining on their teams (Blake Shelton has two). To kick off the finale, all five finalists virtually unite to perform an inspiring rendition of “Shine” by Collective Soul. Throughout the night, they’ll each be singing twice — one cover song, and one original song, with help from producers from Songland. Up first is CammWess from John Legend’s team. He performs the iconic Prince song “Purple Rain,” which has never been cleared to be sung on The Voice until now. Of course, CammWess does it justice with his incredible and effortless vocals.

Next, Bake’s first artist, Todd Tilghman, sings “I Can Only Imagine” by MercyMe. Not only does Todd sound amazing, but he connects to the lyrics in a special way, which brings a whole new level of emotion to the performance. Micah Iverson, from Kelly Clarkson’s team, is front-and-center next with his original song, “Butterflies.” The coaches agree that Micah is already radio-ready with his new song, and Kelly compliments Micah for giving viewers a complete look at what his vibe will be like as an artist.

Up next, Nick Jonas’ artist, Thunderstorm Artis, debuts his original song, “Sedona,” which he wrote himself. As always, Thunderstorm impresses with his performance, while also giving viewers the full vision of what his music will look like after the show, and the coaches compliment his singing, guitar playing and songwriting. Blake’s second artist, Toneisha Harris, who was voted through in the Instant Save last week, is up next with a rendition of “Faithfully” by Journey. It’s a powerful performance at all the right moments, and solidifies that Toneisha deserves her spot in the finale.

Todd is back next with his original song, “Long Way Home.” The story of Todd’s life with his wife and eight kids is told through the lyrics and emotion of the track, and Todd once again shows how he’s able to fully connect with his music while singing. The next original song is from CammWess. His track, which he penned himself, is called “Save It For Tomorrow,” and shows off Cam’s ability to write music as well as he can sing it.

Returning to the virtual spotlight next is Micah, who sings one of his coach, Kelly’s, favorite songs, “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol. Once again, he gives an impressive performance, and Kelly lets Micah know that she plans to help him with his career after the show is over. Toneisha returns next with her self-written, original song, “My Superhero.” The song is extremely special and personal to Toneisha, as it’s about her son’s battle with cancer. Her emotion comes through during the performance, and it’s an incredibly powerful moment.

To close out the night, Thunderstorm gives an inspiring performance of “What A Wonderful World,” which is the perfect way to end the evening with a powerful message. Now, America will get to vote for their favorite singer, and the winner will be revealed during the two-hour finale on May 19 at 9:00 p.m. on NBC.