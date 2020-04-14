‘The Voice’ Recap: Double Steals Save Fan Faves In First Knockout Round

‘The Voice’ knockouts kicked off on April 13 and featured some of the best performances of the season. The coaches eliminated notable talent and a few were saved in some epic steals.

The Voice battles are over so it’s time for the knockouts. This season, there will be the first-ever 4-way knockout and it will be up to America to decide. The mega mentor for season 18 is the legendary James Taylor. The first knockout is Team Blake’s Levi Watkins and Joei Fulco. Levi sings “Ain’t Living Long Like This” by Waylon Jennings and Joei performs “When Will I Be Loved” by Linda Ronstadt. Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend lean towards Levi, but Blake Shelton ends up choosing Joei as the winner. He’s excited to keep exploring her country-rock vibe.

Next up is Team Kelly’s Megan Danielle and CammWess. Megan decides to sing Kelly’s own song “Piece by Piece” and Kelly cries in rehearsals watching her. CammWess’ performance of “Say Something” by A Great Big World is nothing short of perfect. Megan’s performance is solid, but CammWess knocks it out of the park. John calls it a “tour de force as a vocalist” and admits he has “mountains of regret” about losing him. In a surprise twist, Kelly chooses Megan as the winner of this knockout. Both Nick and John want to steal CammWess, and now CammWess gets to choose. Nick says CammWess has the “potential to win” season 18, while John begs CammWess to come back to his team. CammWess just can’t resist — he goes back to Team John!

Team John’s Darious Lyles and Mike Jerel face-off in the next knockout. Darious sings “Me and Mrs. Jones” by Billy Paul and Mike performs the Bruno Mars hit “Versace on the Floor.” Nick tells Darious that his performance was “fantastic” and Blake agrees with Nick. But it’s John’s decision at the end of the day and he picks Mike as the winner.

Team Nick’s Roderick Chambers and Tate Brusa go head-to-head. Roderick slays Childish Gambino’s “Redbone.” Tate performs Coldplay’s “The Scientist.” His performance is solid but he’s still growing into his voice. Kelly tells Tate he is “incredibly gifted” but believes Roderick is the better choice for this knockout because of his consistency. Blake is well aware that Tate — who is 14 years old — would do really well in the live shows when it comes to fans. Nick goes with his gut and chooses Roderick.

Team Blake’s Cam Spinks and Todd Tilghman take the stage next. Cam’s performance of “Rumors” by Lee Brice is shaky, while Todd’s performance of Travis Tritt’s “Anymore” is incredible. Although Nick thinks Cam will be a “massive star,” he says he would choose Todd. Blake picks Todd as the winner!

The final knockout performance of the night is Team John’s Zan Fiskum and Joanna Serenko. Zan sings a gorgeous rendition of Brandi Carlile’s “The Story” and Joanna’s performance of “Angel from Montgomery” by John Prine is equally great. The winner? Zan! However, there’s a double steal for Joanna. Both Nick and Blake want her on their team. Nick really wants Joanna back on his team. Joanna thinks she needs to move on so she chooses to join Team Blake!