‘The Voice’ Recap: Frontrunners Take Center Stage & The Coaches Make Tough Calls

‘The Voice’ battle rounds continued during the March 30 episode and many potential winners were showcased. The coaches were forced to eliminate some singers but made some epic last-minute saves.

The Voice battle rounds are just getting started. The second week of the season 18 battle rounds kicks off with Toneisha Harris and Jacob Daniel Murphy of Team Blake. Toneisha reveals she was going to audition back in 2011 but her son was suffering from cancer. She didn’t know if he was going to survive. He’s healthy now and she’s ready to chase her dream. Toneisha and Jacob perform Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” and they both hold their own. However, this song is more suited for Toneisha’s voice. Both Nick Jonas and John Legend are leaning towards Toneisha because of her vocals. Kelly Clarkson says this was one of her “favorite battles.” Blake Shelton admits, “This is horrible because it was so great.” The winner of the battle: Toneisha Harris!

Next up is Team Kelly’s Gigi Hess and Micah Iverson. This duo makes Kelly swoon during their rehearsals. She thinks they should date! They tackle Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” and their chemistry is off the charts. John says it was a “heartful performance” but more in Micah’s lane. Kelly notes that Gigi has a “brokenness that’s beautiful” and Micah has a great falsetto. She also gushes over their “beautiful chemistry.” The winner of the battle: Micah Iverson!

Team John’s Cammwess and Mandi Castillo go head-to-head next. They have to take on Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes‘ hit song “Seniorita.” Like Camila and Shawn, their rendition is very, very sexy. Nick is “blown away” by Cam’s performance. Kelly says she has a “complete musical crush” on Mandi. John notes that Mandi has a “really great voice for pop music,” while Cam reminds John of himself. The winner of the battle: Mandi Castillo. In the first steal of the night, Kelly steals Cammwess from John!

The night takes a country turn when Team Blake’s Cam Spinks and Kailey Abel sing Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina’s “What Ifs.” John tells Kailey that she was “on fire” during the performance, but he would pick Cam for this battle. Nick believes that Kailey’s passion will take her far in the competition. The winner of the battle: Cam Spinks!

Anders Drerup and Tate Brusa from Team Nick are up next. Nick gives them Post Malone’s “Circles” to perform. After the performance, Kelly admits she’s a little “worried” about Tate. She knows he’s one to watch. Kelly does say the performance was a “little chaotic” for her and Blake agrees. Anders and Tate were not meant to sing together. John thinks Anders is a more “gifted vocalist” but Tate has a more “interesting tone.” The winner of the battle: Tate Brusa!

The final battle of the night is between Team John’s Nelson Cade III and Darius Lyles. They perform “Come Together” by The Beatles and they are electric together. Nick is “so impressed” with this performance. Kelly says she would choose Nelson, while Blake would go with Darius. The winner of the battle: Darius Lyles! Just when you think it’s over, John uses his only save on Nelson!