‘The Voice’ Recap: Nick Jonas Predicts One Singer Makes It To The Finale During Fierce Battle Rounds

‘The Voice’ battle rounds are underway and that means tough decisions have to be made by the coaches. Many frontrunners were revealed and Nick Jonas believes one of his singers will make it to the finale.

The Voice season 18 battle rounds have arrived. Singers from each team will face off in epic battle performances. Only one singer can move on to the knockout rounds, but there are plenty of saves and steals in play. The season 18 advisors are helping out the coaches in the battle rounds: Bebe Rehxa (Team Blake), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Joe and Kevin Jonas (Team Nick), and Ella Mai (Team John). The first battle is Team Blake’s Joei Fulco and Todd Michael Hall. They perform Tina Turner’s “The Best.” When it’s over, John says that performance made him remember why he wanted Todd on his team. Nick raves over Todd’s “truly remarkable range” and says both Joei and Todd were “technically perfect.”

Blake knows that both of them deserve to be here. He ends up choosing Joei to stay on his team. However, Kelly wants to save Todd! In a shocking twist, Blake also saves Todd and he gets dibs! Todd stays on Team Blake.

Team Kelly’s Chelle and Anaya Cheyenne are up next. They take on Dua Lipa and Martin Garrix’s “Scared to be Lonely.” Blake admits that he noticed Chelle was nervous throughout the performance and Anaya’s performance was better. John agrees with Blake and notes that Anaya was “impressive.” Kelly gives the girls some sound advice and goes with Anaya.

Team Nick’s Joanna Serenko and Roderick Chambers take the stage next. They sing a gorgeous rendition of Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over.” Kelly is stunned by the performance. “That was my favorite battle so far,” she says. John is so impressed with Joanna. He says he kept thinking, “What can she not do?” John says he would pick Joanna, while Blake would go with Roderick. Nick has quite the dilemma. In a surprise move, Nick goes with Roderick — but John steals Joanna!

Team John’s Mike Jerel and Zach Day perform Miguel’s “Adorn” for their battle round performance. All of the coaches don’t know who to choose. John knew this song choice was a tough one but says they “delivered it convincingly.” John keeps Mike on his team!

Levi Watkins and Jamal Corrie from Team Blake hit the stage to perform “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic. After the performance, Nick is well aware he was wrong for not turning his chair for Levi. The coaches definitely think Levi outshined Jamal. Blake declares Levi the winner of this battle round.

The final battle of the night is between Team Nick’s Michael Williams and Allegra Miles. They face off by singing the Sam Smith version of “How Will I Know.” Both of them are truly incredible. “I am in love with your voice,” Kelly says about Allegra. Blake raves that a voice like Allegra’s is rare. Nick chooses Allegra! “I see her getting to the finale,” he says. However, Nick just can’t let Michael go. Nick saves him!