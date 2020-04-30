‘The Voice’ Sets Remote Live Shows Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Click here to read the full article.

“The Voice” is adapting to the coronavirus pandemic by staging a series of remotely-filmed live shows, NBC announced Thursday.

Beginning Monday, May 4, Carson Daly will host the live rounds from a soundstage without a live audience in front of the red “Voice” chairs. The four coaches — Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, and John Legend — will all appear from their homes. The top 17 artists this season will perform live from their respective homes as well.

Leading up to the Top 17 performance show, the coaches held remote mentoring sessions with their artists to plan all musical elements including song selection, vocals and arrangement. During this process, the artists were provided with wardrobe as well as guidance on choreography and art direction. Additionally, artists received production kits with camera and audio equipment to capture their performances.

“Reinventing the live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring ‘The Voice’ to life in a fresh and intimate way,” said Audrey Morrissey, “Voice” executive producer and showrunner. “It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique ‘Voice’ experience that will feel both new and familiar.”

For Monday performance episodes, all interactions between the coaches, artists and host will be recorded live-to-tape, and artist performances will be pre-taped. Viewers will vote for their favorite performances on Mondays via the overnight vote. On the Tuesday results shows, the artists will learn live and in the moment if they will compete for the Instant Save. America will also have the chance to participate in the remote live shows on Tuesday nights by voting in real-time to determine which artist will advance to the Top 9 from the Instant Save.

On Tuesday, May 5, four artists, one from each team, will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. Each coach then selects an additional artist to move forward. The artist with the next highest overnight votes from each team will compete in the Wildcard Instant Save for the last spot in the Top 9.

The May 4 broadcast will open with a special performance by music icon and Season 18 Mega Mentor James Taylor. Taylor will perform with the remaining artists who he mentored during the Knockout Rounds. Then, Daly will reveal which of the four artists competing in the first-ever Four-Way Knockout was voted through by America, and the artist will earn a spot in the Top 17 with their original team. The Top 17 artists will perform in front of the coaches and America for their chance at a spot in the Top 9.

“The Voice” is the latest reality competition series to announce remote episodes due to the ongoing pandemic. ABC’s “American Idol” announced earlier in April that it would also move ahead with remote performances with the show’s judges and host appearing via video calls.

