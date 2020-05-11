‘The Voice’s Thunderstorm Artis: It’s Been A ‘Roller Coaster’ Being On Both Team John & Nick

Thunderstorm Artis is one of the top 9 finalists on ‘The Voice’ and he’s had quite the ride so far. HL talked with Thunderstorm about the experience of having been on two separate teams and more.

Thunderstorm Artis has been a frontrunner to win The Voice season 18 since his blind audition. He started out on John Legend’s team but lost the Knockout Round to Mandi Castillo. He was saved by Nick Jonas and is now one of the top 9 singers hoping to win season 18. HollywoodLife spoke with Thunderstorm about getting the opportunity to learn from both John and Nick.

“I had the opportunity to be on two separate teams, and it was a really cool little roller coaster learning from John Legend and Nick Jonas,” Thunderstorm told HollywoodLife. “John was someone who didn’t say anything if he didn’t feel it, and I am very thankful for Nick Jonas. It is really cool to see someone at his level to be so confident and humble at the same time, and I gathered and continue to live that way in my life.”

The top 9 will perform for America’s vote on May 11. The finale will air May 18 and May 19. Thunderstorm teased what he’ll be bringing to his latest performance. “I am hoping to be really tight with music choices and really create something special,” he said.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Voice contestants have had to perform from home. Thunderstorm opened up about having to learn how to set up his own lights and more for his performances. “Getting all these packages of lighting and whatnot and stuff… I am used to being on the side of music, but to be on the other side you really get to appreciate the different departments. It also teaches us how to do it. Even when we aren’t on The Voice, we still can do something special! There is nothing holding us back!” The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.