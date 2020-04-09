The Weeknd accuses Usher of copying his style

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, explains why, saying that he thinks Usher heard his 2011 mixtape “House of Balloons,” borrowed his style, then made it his own.

“‘House of Balloons’ literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes,” The Weeknd told Variety . “I heard ‘Climax,’ that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f—, that’s a Weeknd song.'”

He adds that while at first he was upset, he now sees it as a compliment.

“It was very flattering,” The Weeknd said, adding, “I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”