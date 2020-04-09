The Weeknd Claims Usher Copied His Music Style in 2012 Song ‘Climax’

The Weeknd is taking credit for one of Usher‘s hit songs.

During a new interview, The Weeknd, 30, believes that his 2011 mixtape House of Balloons influenced Usher, 41, to experiment with what’s now The Weeknd‘s signature R&B style.

“House of Balloons literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes,” The Weeknd shared with Variety. “I heard ‘Climax,’ that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f—, that’s a Weeknd song.’”



The Weeknd admitted that he was initially upset when he heard Usher’s tune change, but then took it as a compliment.

“It was very flattering,” The Weeknd added. “I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”

Usher has not addressed The Weeknd‘s comments.