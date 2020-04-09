The Weeknd Clarifies There’s No Feud Between Him & Usher

The Weeknd accused fellow singer Usher of ripping off his musical style in the 2012 song “Climax,” but he’s clarifying that there’s no feud between the two of them.

In an interview with Variety, The Weeknd said, “I heard ‘Climax,’ that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f–k, that’s a Weeknd song.’ It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”

Diplo, who is one of the producers on “Climax,” confirms that The Weeknd was one of the inspirations for the song.

“the production on Climax lends itself to House of Balloons era @theweeknd,” Diplo tweeted. “when I heard those early records they blew my mind – soulful in their silences, and a spacey iconic voice that felt uniquely internet. the idea of R&B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring to @usher.”

Now, The Weeknd is speaking out after the reported “feud” made headlines.

“Of course media blows things out of proportion and takes things out of context. Usher is a king and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on ‘Climax,’” The Weeknd said in his Instagram Stories.