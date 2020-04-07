The Weeknd Debuts Intense Music Video for ‘Until I Bleed Out’ – Watch!

The Weeknd is back with another exciting visual from his studio album, After Hours.

The 30-year-old “Blinding Lights” singer debuted the music video for “Until I Bleed Out” on Tuesday (April 7).

In the video, The Weeknd is seen wearing a red suit, with blood on his face, eventually falling to the floor at a party filled with women and balloons.

“I don’t even want to get high no more, just want it out of my life,” he sings. If you haven’t yet, click here to stream the new album.

Watch the intense music video for “Until I Bleed Out” inside…