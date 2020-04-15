The Weeknd Releases Major Lazer Remix of No. 1 Hit ‘Blinding Lights’ – Listen!

The Weeknd is spicing up his current smash hit, “Blinding Lights”!

The 30-year-old performer released a Major Lazer remix of the song on Wednesday (April 15).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd

“Blinding Lights” is the second single off of his latest studio album, After Hours. It has since gone to No. 1 in 29 countries including the United States, becoming his fifth U.S. No. 1 on the Hot 100. The song has already spent 19 weeks on the chart since being released back in November of 2019.

If you haven’t yet, listen to his new album!

Stream the Major Lazer remix of “Blinding Lights”…