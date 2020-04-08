The Weeknd spent his 30th birthday with Jim Carrey: their surprising friendship

The Weeknd and Jim Carrey are besties.

While the “Starboy” singer (real: name Abel Tesfaye) didn’t use that exact term, he did talk about their surprising friendship in a new interview. He said growing up in Scarborough, Ontario — the same place Carrey did many years earlier — he was always a big fan of the Kidding and Sonic the Hedgehog actor, and now they are so tight that they wave to each other from their L.A. homes, which started even before the “safer at home” order was in place.

“The Mask was the first film I ever went to see in a theater — my mom took me when I was 4, and it blew me away,” Weeknd, 30, told the outlet.

Fast-forward to last year, the mutual fans of one another were introduced via text. Weeknd invited Carrey over to listen to his new music and Carrey, 58, was familiar with the address.

“I texted him the address of my condo in L.A., and he said, ‘I can literally see your place from my balcony,’ and we got out telescopes and were waving to each other,” Weeknd revealed. “And when I told him about my mom taking me to see The Mask, he knew the theater!”

They quickly formed a friendship close enough that when Weeknd turned 30 on Feb. 16, Carrey helped him mark the milestone.

“On my birthday, he called and told me to look out my window, and on his balcony he had these giant red balloons, and he picked me up and we went to breakfast.”

He said it was “surreal” as Carrey “was my first inspiration to be any kind of performer, and I went to breakfast with him on my first day of being 30.”

Weeknd told The Guardian in 2016 that he grew up a “street kid in Toronto.” He recalled being lonely as he was raised by his single mom. “I didn’t have a father figure in the house,” the singer told the paper. “No boys around. Just me and my mom.” He later dropped out of high school and had run-ins with the law and drug troubles, but his musical career later gave him a focus.

Carrey also dropped out of his Toronto high school — to care for his sick mom. His family was poor and at times they were homeless. He developed a love of comedy early on — and later chased his dream to Hollywood.

