The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart!

The Weeknd continues to dominate the music charts!

It has been announced that the 30-year-old entertainer’s new album After Hours remains at No. 1 on top of the Billboard 200 Chart for the second week in a row.

After Hours earned 138,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 2 according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

It was recently revealed that one of The Weeknd‘s very famous ex girlfriends has been listening to his music while under quarantine.

