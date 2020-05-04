The ‘Westworld’ Season Three Post-Credit Scene Gave a Somewhat Coherent Tease of What’s Coming Next

If you told me, right now, that every Sunday night, Abraham Lincoln queued up Westworld with Mary Todd and tried to figure out whose brain orb was in whose bloody body, I’d probably believe you. That’s how long Season Three felt. Centuries long. (God may have watched Westworld on the seventh day.) Westworld debuted before a pandemic, yes, but aside from that—the show’s tendency to stuff a theme park’s worth of whos and hows and whys into every single scene makes you leave each episode feeling like you just watched 10.

If that’s the case, then Sunday night’s Season Three finale felt like 30 episodes packed into one. Truly. Please forgive me for going one at a time here. I’ve already tackled Dolores’s Trojan virus attack on Rehoboam/ sorta-maybe-probably-bullshit-death , and for now, I’m leaving alone Bernarnold’s homecoming celebration and Sir Caleb’s sudden glow-up into the decision-maker for the human race. Let’s look at that post-credits sequence—which might’ve been the most coherent few minutes in the entire season.

At the beginning of the episode, The Man in Black is still on a very strange warpath, blabbering about killing all the robots, saving the world, even shooting Brobot Stubbs. Sad. William shows up later in the episode to drink a thousand-some-dollar glass of whiskey and spew some more villainery that has even less bearing on the episode than Bernard driving to Arnold’s wife’s house (with Brobot bleeding out in his back seat, by the way) for a good cry in the middle of a global crisis.

You’d think when Westworld opens with The Man in Black promising that he’s going to save the world, he’d figure more heavily into the episode. No. Would make too much sense. We catch up with him after the credits. There’s been a time jump, and we’ve now entered the post-apocalyptic world Maeve teased to Caleb when they had their little Fight Club watch-buildings-explode moment on the bridge. One of the episode’s writers, Denise Thé, confirms the fast-forwarding in the making-of featurette that aired after the episode, saying about Bernard, “You know it’s been a super long time because he’s covered in dirt. And what is that gonna mean for Season Four?” In this dusty world, apparently, Delos is running just fine, looking just as pristine as the Facebook campus.

The Man in Black is The Man in Black again, wearing his jet-black Westworld digs. He storms Delos, and heads to the basement, where he says he knows the hosts are breeding. He’s right about that part. But William seems surprised to see Dolores Hale—who says to him, “But you’re right William. You are going to save the world. For us.” Cue the reveal of another (and presumably host version) of The Man in Black, who says some scary doppelgänger things and slits William’s throat. He says, “Welcome to the end, William,” and then we see an entire laboratory of host-making machines at work. Finally, we catch up with Bernard, who was vision-questing in the Sublime while the world burned (or long enough to grow a pretty mean beard, at least).

Worth mentioning: Season Two’s post-credits tease also featured The Man in Black toiling away in post-apocalyptic digs. In that scene, it appeared as if his daughter was giving him the fidelity test. Does that mean the post-credits scenes for Seasons Two and Three happen during roughly the same period of time? Was William’s daughter coaching up the Robo Man in Black who killed OG Man in Black? Regardless, in the featurette, executive producer Lisa Joy promised big things going forward for the character. “The man who has toiled under the weight of his dark impulses, is free from them,” Joy said. “But Hale has plans for him. Who better to control it and puppeteer it through, than The Man in Black?”

So, there it is—our Season Four tease. It looks like Dolores Hale will be the main villain going forward, building a race of hosts to populate the new world, with Robo William at her side. Bernard, as always, will play hero, using whatever he saw in his Sublime trip to stop her. Meanwhile, Caleb is likely still out there, somewhere, along with Maeve and four or five or six Doloreses. Remember, this is Westworld—feel comfortable betting that a couple lines of OG Dolores code are floating around somewhere.

Anyway—you deserve a pat on the back. By my estimate, you’ve watched the emotional equivalent of roughly 100 episodes of Westworld this season. Pour a drink. You did it.