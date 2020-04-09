The Workers Helping The Uninsured Sign Up For Health Coverage Are Worried They’re Going To Get Coronavirus

The workers who help Americans sign up for health care coverage through Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance exchanges are going to get awfully busy as more jobless claims pile up. Now, members of Congress are worried those workers will end up sick themselves as they guide the newly uninsured through the coverage process.

More than 40 Democrats signed a letter Thursday to the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services expressing concern that the agency’s call center workers were being put in “grave danger” during the coronavirus pandemic. The lawmakers said CMS’ private contractor, the call center operator Maximus, still hadn’t developed a plan for employees to telework during the public health crisis.

″The cruel irony of forcing call center workers to come to work in unsafe conditions, while they help people nationwide on Medicare, Medicaid and the ACA during a pandemic, is astounding,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) told HuffPost in a statement.

Pocan and his colleagues noted in their letter that Maximus had to temporarily close some call centers since the coronavirus outbreak began. They said that thousands of workers “are now at risk of contracting the virus and continuing to spread it in their communities” due to having to work onsite rather than at home.

Call centers have emerged as a major concern during the pandemic because they can be crowded workplaces with less-than-generous sick leave policies. Call center workers have told HuffPost and In These Times they were reluctant to continue clocking in and working in such close proximity to their colleagues, especially when some people already exhibited cold and flu symptoms.

According to the Democrats’ letter, CMS had ordered state and local governments to allow 11 of its call centers to continue operating because they were not set up for telework at any of those locations. The lawmakers asked CMS Administrator Seema Verma to alter that guidance to allow for telework for “every worker possible,” and to guarantee sick leave without penalty for anyone who needs it.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) said in a statement to HuffPost that Verma “has had her foot on the throat of these frontline call center workers” from “the second she was sworn in” in 2017. Schakowsky called it “politically motivated cruelty.”

Officials with CMS and Maximus did not immediately respond to questions emailed Thursday. In a note to employees posted on its website April 2, Maximus said it was instituting a “no exception stance” on social distancing, requiring workers onsite to stay at least six feet apart from one another. The note said anyone who violated the policy would face disciplinary action.