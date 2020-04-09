The world’s most Instagrammable hotel voted as Nizuc Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico

Advertisement

Dust down the bucket list and put this luxury lodge on it.

The five-star Nizuc Resort & Spa in Punta Nizuc, Cancun, Mexico has been voted ‘Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World’ – and these mesmerising images show why.

Scroll through them and feast your eyes upon the resort’s most drool-worthy attributes – private beaches, lush landscaping, stunning infinity pools, swim-up bars and architecture that fuses Asian forms with Mexican materials and Mayan iconography.

The five-star Nizuc Resort & Spa in Punta Nizuc, Cancun, Mexico has been voted ‘Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World’

The accolade was bestowed upon Nizuc Resort by Luxury Travel Advisor after over 400,000 votes were cast by its readers around the world during six knockout-style rounds involving 63 posh properties

Nizuc garnered a whopping 219,794 votes in the final of the knock-out voting contest

The accolade was bestowed upon the resort by Luxury Travel Advisor after over 400,000 votes were cast by its readers around the world during six knockout-style rounds involving 63 posh properties, with Nizuc garnering a whopping 219,794 votes in the final.

Second place went to Vietnam’s Melia Ho Tram Beach Resort, which amassed 183,303 votes.

The hotel, which is situated on a 29-acre estate and features 274 suites and villas, said in a statement: ‘We’ve always known that Nizuc offers something special to our guests, and we’re thrilled that Luxury Travel Advisor’s readers agree.

‘From our picturesque infinity pools and turquoise waters to our stunning spa and unique design, anyone looking for that perfect picture won’t be hard-pressed to find it at our resort.’

The Caribbean Sea resort is located on a secluded area once used by Mayan astronomers and as a presidential retreat for world leaders.

Nizuc’s architecture fuses Asian forms with Mexican materials and Mayan iconography

Nizuc provides a secluded beachfront escape surrounded by sugar-white sands, protected mangroves and lush tropical foliage

The hotel overlooks the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef – the second-largest coral reef in the world

The hotel has a live beach cam, so you can tune in and pretend you’re not on lockdown

Now Nizuc provides a secluded beachfront escape surrounded by sugar-white sands, protected mangroves and lush tropical foliage.

It also overlooks the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef – the second-largest coral reef in the world.

If all of this is proving rather frustrating during these times of lockdown, the hotel has you covered: you can tune in to a live beach cam while you sip on a homemade margarita and take in the sublime sunsets.

For more information and bookings visit www.nizuc.com.

The hotel said in a statement: ‘We’ve always known that Nizuc offers something special to our guests, and we’re thrilled that Luxury Travel Advisor’s readers agree’

The resort is located on a secluded area once used by Mayan astronomers and as a presidential retreat for world leaders