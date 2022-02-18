The Worldwide Acoustic Camera Industry is Expected to reach $204 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Acoustic Camera Market (2021-2026) by the Array Type, Measurement, Measurement Type, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Acoustic Camera Market is estimated to be USD 149.75 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 204.69 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.45%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors, such as the steady rise in vehicular noise and the need to analyze and study these sounds for understanding a vehicle’s operative behavior during testing, have led to a demand for acoustic cameras in the automotive sector. As the automotive sector is one of the important industry verticals utilizing the acoustic camera, these factors drive the market’s growth.

Similarly, the growing need for acoustic mapping increased automated production processes, and applications of an acoustic camera in oil &gas and power generation projects further benefit the market’s growth. Moreover, the increasing usage of advanced Non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment and the growing adoption of acoustics in entertainment venues create more global acoustic camera market opportunities.



However, the high costs involved in manufacturing and maintaining an acoustic camera are likely to hinder the market’s growth.



The Global Acoustic Camera Market is segmented based on the Array Type, Measurement, Measurement Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are GFAI Tech, Bruel & Kjar, CAE Software & Systems, Siemens PLM Software, Signal Interface Group, Norsonic, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Acoustic Camera Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence’s Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Vehicle Noise and Growing Need to Identify Vehicle Noise Patterns

4.1.2 Growing Need for Acoustic Mapping

4.1.3 Increasing Automated Production Process and Awareness about Noise Pollution

4.1.4 Increasing Usage of Acoustic Camera in Oil & Gas and Power Generation Projects

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Manufacturing and Maintenance Cost of Acoustic Camera

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 New Technologies in Acoustic Mapping

4.3.2 Increasing Usage of Advanced Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment

4.3.3 Growing Adoption of Acoustics in Entertainment Venues

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Need for High Computational Power



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Acoustic Camera Market, By Array Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 2D Array

6.2.1 Hexagon Array

6.2.2 Ring Array

6.2.3 Square And Rectangle Array

6.2.4 Star Array

6.2.5 Wheel Array

6.3 3D Array

6.3.1 Sphere Array

6.3.2 Other 3D Array



7 Global Acoustic Camera Market, By Measurement

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Far Field

7.2.1 Beamforming

7.3 Near Field

7.3.1 Intensity

7.3.2 Holography



8 Global Acoustic Camera Market Analysis, By Measurement Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Below 50 cm

8.3 50 cm-100 cm

8.4 Above 100 cm



9 Global Acoustic Camera Market Analysis, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Noise Source Detection

9.3 Leak Detection

9.4 Others



10 Global Acoustic Camera Market, By End-User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aerospace and Defense

10.3 Industrial

10.4 Infrastructure

10.5 Energy and Power

10.6 Automotive

10.7 Others



11 Global Acoustic Camera Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 01db

13.2 Bruel & Kjar

13.3 CAE Software & Systems

13.4 GFAI Tech

13.5 Microflown Technologies

13.6 Norsonic

13.7 Polytec

13.8 Scantek

13.9 Siemens PLM Software (Siemens)

13.10 Signal Interface Group

13.11 Sinus Messtechnik

13.12 SM Instruments

13.13 SONOTEC

13.14 Sorama

13.15 Teledyne FLIR

13.16 THP Systems

13.17 TotalSim

13.18 VisiSonics Corporation

13.19 Wibro-Akustyka

13.20 ZIEGLER-Instruments



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tp808

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-acoustic-camera-industry-is-expected-to-reach-204-million-by-2026-301485633.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

