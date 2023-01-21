The Worldwide Smart Water Management Industry is Estimated to Reach $53.6 Billion by 2031 at a 14.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Research and Markets

The "Smart Water Management Market By Offering, By Application, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





According to this report the smart water management market was valued at $14.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $53.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Smart water management includes mechanized systems for water treatment, supply, storage, flood prevention, and water resource management. These systems have been in operation for several decades and are currently under pressure due to rise in demand. In addition, consistent attention, repair, and maintenance is required to smoothen the water supply process.

Moreover, its structures incur high maintenance costs while simultaneously declining in effectiveness. To address this issue, water managers in different parts of the world have started adopting smart ways to manage water effectively, reduce maintenance costs, and provide a satisfactory experience for consumers.



Increase in usage of supervisory control and data acquisition drives the growth of the market. In addition, rise in number of smart cities and increase in use of digital transformation technology fuel the market growth. However, lack of capital investments to install infrastructure and lack of digitally skilled workforce are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, surge in government initiatives to implement smart water management is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



The global smart water management market is segmented based on offering, application, end user, and geography. By offering, it is divided into solution and service. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into water pipeline monitoring & leak detection, water level monitoring & dam management, water consumption & distribution, irrigation management, waste water monitoring, and others. In terms of end user, the market is classified into commercial, public sector and residential. On the basis of geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the smart water management market analysis are the major players operating in the smart water management market are ABB Ltd., Badger Meter, Honeywell International Inc., Hydropoint, IBM Corporation, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Neptune Technology, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Suez, Takadu, Trimble Inc., Xenius, Ayyeka, Ketos. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the smart water management market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing smart water management market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the smart water management market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global smart water management market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

