The Young and the Restless ‘ Elizabeth Hendrickson Welcomes Daughter Josephine James

Elizabeth Hendrickson is a mom!

The Young and the Restless actress, 40, and her husband Rob Meder welcomed their first child — a daughter named Josephine James — at 9:22 a.m. on Friday, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The newborn weighed in at 6lb., 11 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

“We are thrilled to introduce our little Josephine James Meder to the world – she’s perfect in every way,” Hendrickson says in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“When dreaming about the birth of your first child words like ‘social distancing’ and ‘shelter in place’ never seem to enter into the picture. Yet here we were,” she continues. “Over the past month we simply focused on the things that we could control and we reminded ourselves how lucky we were and stayed positive.”

“We would like to thank all the nurses, the midwives and all the staff at UCLA Santa Monica who are at work, putting themselves at risk to be there for us when we need them most. They truly are lifesavers.”

The happy news comes a day after Hendrickson revealed on her Instagram that she “just checked into the hospital” to deliver her baby.

“We’ve decided to induce labor with everything moving so rapidly. We felt it was safest to get her here safely before Rob wasn’t allowed in the delivery room like they’re doing in San Fran and NY,” she shared, referring to the ongoing pandemic that has caused some hospitals in the nation to ban partners in the delivery room over coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

However, Hendrickson said in the post that “20 mins before we walked into the hospital the midwives were notified that after delivery only the mother is allowed with the baby postpartum. Rob has to leave.”

“We are heartbroken but we also feel like I’m in incredible hands. My midwife Didi is a dream and my nurse Andra is so awesome!” she wrote. “I know i will be well supported by everyone in the maternity ward.

“My heart goes out to all of the mamas that are faced with being separated from their partners during delivery right now. I really can’t imagine doing this alone. I brought my ukulele to keep myself busy, music is playing, my lavender diffuser is brewing and I’m just keeping my eye on the prize. A gorgeous baby girl to be in our arms as safely and quickly as possible.”