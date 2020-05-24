Theatre, film artworks head to the internet

news, local-news,

An art exhibition has moved online after its planned showing at the Academy Gallery could not go ahead. Cinematic is a collection of works all by Tasmanian artists, including short animation, video montage and still images, with each work referencing films in some way. Curated by Ashley Bird, the exhibition is a partnership between the University of Tasmania and the Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival. Mr Bird said video works were particular conducive to an online exhibition. “Take Felix Colgrave, who does cartoon-style animation, and stop-motion animation from Michael Linhart – they were both artists I’d admired in Tasmania who have gone on to do amazing things on the mainland,” he said. “I was going to be playing their works on TV screens in the gallery, but because of the need to innovate [by going online], it will give a greater exposure to those short films. So, there’s a silver lining.” He said he was particular interested in playing with pop culture, memory and nostalgia through films. Cinematic can be viewed at breath-of-fresh-air.com.au/films/2020-program/cinematic-art-exhibition/ with plans to also make it available through the Academy Gallery website. IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile, UTAS third year theatre students will move planned performances online in Live from the Cloud: A New Age of Performance. Student and participant in the performance Daniel Story said their teachers had led them to think creatively to bring their work to an audience during the pandemic. “Students have embraced the challenge with resilience, resourcefulness and flair,” he said. “The cohort have employed creative and critical thinking to investigate how to retain the ‘liveness’ of traditional theatre productions in an online context.” Audience members will congregate in a ‘Digital Foyer’ where they will be transported to the various ‘virtual theatres’ to view each short work. Performances range from The Seagull by Anton Chekov, placed in a modern-day Australian and told through video calls, through to an immersive experience of Alice Adventures in Wonderland played through the landscapes of Minecraft (a computer game). Live from the Cloud: A New Age of Performance will be presented online from Thursday, May 28 to Saturday, May 30. To stay up to date with performance details, see Live from the Cloud: A New Age of Performance on Facebook.

