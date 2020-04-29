Their Met Gala, Their Way. You’re Invited.

There is a certain French Revolution-like air of taking back the party by those normally kept on the other side of the velvet rope that is almost irresistible — and not just to the generation who is driving it, but those watching. It’s like the best fantasy dress-up game, where the choice of clothing is driven by reason and research, not a whack-a-mole game of sales, celebrity and mutual back-scratching. And where the guests (as opposed to brands or stylists) are accountable for what they wear.