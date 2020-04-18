There Are 10 Old Characters Who Aren’t Confirmed For The New “Saved By The Bell” TV Show — Here’s Who They Are And What They’re Up To Today
Whatever happened to the girl who always wore a motorcycle jacket and more!
The trailer for the new Saved By The Bell reboot has been released.
It seems good!
When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.
A bunch of our faves have been confirmed to be on the show.
Jessie is in it.
Slater is in it.
Kelly is supposed to be in it.
Even Max, the guy who ran the Max, is in it!
But there are some notable people missing and here’s who they are and what they’re up to now.
1.
Leanna Creel aka Tori then:
Tori also dated Zack for a hot minute, which I totally forgot about too.
Leanna Creel aka Tori now:
She’s also an identical triplet.
After Saved By The Bell, Leanna got her MFA for film producing. She sold a company to Lionsgate (and probably made bank). She now runs her own production company called Creel Studios that makes lifestyle and travel content.
2.
Dennis Haskins aka Mr. Belding then:
Dennis Haskins aka Mr. Belding now:
In the mid-2000s, he had a brief career as a professional karaoke singer.
3.
Lark Voorhies aka Lisa Turtle then:
Lark Voorhies aka Lisa Turtle now:
Lark was criticized for the way she came across in a 2012 Entertainment Tonight interview and has been working on her mental health since. She’s doing much better and hopes to get back in front of the camera soon.
4.
Ernie Sabella aka Mr. Carosi then:
Ernie Sabella aka Mr. Carosi now:
5.
Leah Remini aka Stacey Carosi then:
Leah Remini aka Stacey Carosi now:
6.
Dustin Diamond aka Screech then:
Dustin Diamond aka Screech now:
In 2006, he released a “fake” porn using a body double called “Screeched.”
I’m not really sure what he’s up to now, his Twitter hasn’t been updated in a year.
7.
Jack Angeles aka Mr. Tuttle then:
Jack Angeles aka Mr. Tuttle now:
8.
Hayley Mills aka Miss Bliss then:
Hayley Mills aka Miss Bliss now:
She actually played the two girls in the original Parent Trap.
9.
Tori Spelling aka Violet Bickerstaff then:
Tori Spelling aka Violet Bickerstaff now:
10.
Kevin, The Robot aka Kevin, The Robot then:
Kevin, The Robot aka Kevin, The Robot now:
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.