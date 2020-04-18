There Are 10 Old Characters Who Aren’t Confirmed For The New “Saved By The Bell” TV Show — Here’s Who They Are And What They’re Up To Today

Posted on by


Whatever happened to the girl who always wore a motorcycle jacket and more!

The trailer for the new Saved By The Bell reboot has been released.

It seems good!

Time out! Who’s psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure!

Someone I work with said: “It seems like Riverdale with a filter.”

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

A bunch of our faves have been confirmed to be on the show.

Jessie is in it.


Peacock

She plays a parent of a student who goes to Bayside.

Slater is in it.


Peacock

He plays the gym teacher at Bayside.

Kelly is supposed to be in it.

Even Max, the guy who ran the Max, is in it!

But there are some notable people missing and here’s who they are and what they’re up to now.

1.

Leanna Creel aka Tori then:


Nbc / Getty Images

Tori completely randomly appeared one season in a biker jacket and disappeared just as quickly the next. It’s like she never even existed at all, a true mystery.

Tori also dated Zack for a hot minute, which I totally forgot about too.

Leanna Creel aka Tori now:

She’s also an identical triplet.

After Saved By The Bell, Leanna got her MFA for film producing. She sold a company to Lionsgate (and probably made bank). She now runs her own production company called Creel Studios that makes lifestyle and travel content.

2.

Dennis Haskins aka Mr. Belding then:


NBC

Belding is a legend. No description needed.

Dennis Haskins aka Mr. Belding now:

In the mid-2000s, he had a brief career as a professional karaoke singer.

3.

Lark Voorhies aka Lisa Turtle then:


Nbc / Getty Images

The queen of fashion, catchphrases, and bullying Screech.

Lark Voorhies aka Lisa Turtle now:


Sony

In early 2020 Lark told Dr. Oz that she had been diagnosed with schizoaffective thought disorder. She also told him that she felt hurt that she hadn’t been asked to be part of the reunion.

Lark was criticized for the way she came across in a 2012 Entertainment Tonight interview and has been working on her mental health since. She’s doing much better and hopes to get back in front of the camera soon.

4.

Ernie Sabella aka Mr. Carosi then:


NBC

He was the owner of the beach club. He was also insufferable.

Ernie Sabella aka Mr. Carosi now:


Image Group La / Walt Disney Television via Getty

You’ve definitely heard Ernie Sabella’s voice before. He voiced Pumbaa in the Lion King.

5.

Leah Remini aka Stacey Carosi then:


NBC

She played a rough around the edges New Yorker who wasn’t into the west coast shenanigans Zack and co. brought to her daddy’s beach club. She was basically nouveau Tori.

Leah Remini aka Stacey Carosi now:


Michael Tran / Getty Images

Leah Remini has been busy winning Emmys for exposing Scientology. She has been enormously successful since SBTB and even though the beach seasons of SBTB kind of sucked, I’d love nothing more than to see her in the reboot.

6.

Dustin Diamond aka Screech then:


Nbc / Getty Images

A, as they said then, “total dweeb.”

Dustin Diamond aka Screech now:


Sony

Dustin has been on every celeb reality show under the sun, like Celebrity Fit Club and Celebrity Big Brother.

In 2006, he released a “fake” porn using a body double called “Screeched.”

I’m not really sure what he’s up to now, his Twitter hasn’t been updated in a year.

I want my Amy back in Wisconsin. Or maybe I should be in Florida. Home is where the heart is so... I guess my heart lies in Florida.

I want my Amy back in Wisconsin. Or maybe I should be in Florida. Home is where the heart is so… I guess my heart lies in Florida.

7.

Jack Angeles aka Mr. Tuttle then:


NBC

He was one of the main teachers.

Jack Angeles aka Mr. Tuttle now:

8.

Hayley Mills aka Miss Bliss then:


NBC

I know Good Morning, Miss Bliss was a different show, but I figured it would be a cute crossover if she appeared on the reboot.

Hayley Mills aka Miss Bliss now:


Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images

Before Miss Bliss, Hayley Mills was in a ton of Disney movies.

She actually played the two girls in the original Parent Trap.

9.

Tori Spelling aka Violet Bickerstaff then:


NBC

She was Screech’s girlfriend.

Tori Spelling aka Violet Bickerstaff now:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Tori Spelling is always getting dragged for doing something problematic. Earlier this month, she posted a racist picture of her daughter. Last week, she was dragged for charging “fans” $95 for a meet and greet.

10.

Kevin, The Robot aka Kevin, The Robot then:


NBC

Screech’s cute robot friend.

Kevin, The Robot aka Kevin, The Robot now:


Marcia Straub / Getty Images

His battery is either dead or he was recycled. RIP Kevin.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.





Source link