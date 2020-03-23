There Is a Racial Divide in Speech-Recognition Systems, Researchers Say

SAN FRANCISCO — With an iPhone, you can dictate a text message. Put Amazon’s Alexa on your coffee table, and you can request a song from across the room.

But these devices may understand some voices better than others. Speech recognition systems from five of the world’s biggest tech companies — Amazon, Apple, Google, IBM and Microsoft — make far fewer errors with users who are white than with users who are black, according to a study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The systems misidentified words about 19 percent of the time with whites. With blacks, mistakes jumped to 35 percent. About 2 percent of audio snippets from whites were considered unreadable by these systems, according to the study, which was conducted by researchers at Stanford University. That rose to 20 percent with blacks.